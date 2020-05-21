The effect of the crisis at Canada Post
Photo: Ryan Remiorz, The canadian Press
All in all, the revenues of Canada Post have reached 6.75 billion in 2019, a slight increase compared to 2018.
The crisis of the COVID-19 could have a significant impact on the activities of Canada Post this year and maybe even beyond, has accused the Crown corporation on Wednesday, unveiling a loss of 153 million for its fiscal year 2019.
“Businesses and consumers could choose to use Canada Post differently and our suppliers and partners could suffer their own repercussions,” wrote the company in its annual report, while avoiding to quantify the financial consequences of specific result of this change in behavior. “Our activities will depend on the recommendations of the world health Organization and guidance of the public health Agency of Canada. “
For the first time in the history of Canada Post, the revenues related to the delivery of the parcel, in full growth for the past ten years, have exceeded those of the delivery of letters.
However, the competition in the area of the parcel is more and more strong, and the company, which delivers about 60 % of the parcels in the country, believes that “the only growth of this sector is not expected to generate sufficient revenue to offset the decline” of the letters.
The area of the parcel
“The patterns of the increase in the number of parcels and the decline of the mail continue to have a significant impact on the financial structure and operating model,” wrote Canada Post, which has almost 70 000 employees.
The delivery of parcels, requires ” more technology, more space in buildings and vehicles, and more time interacting with customers “. This ensures that it is ” much more expensive than the sorting and delivery of letters “.
Of this, 41 % came from parcels, compared to 40 % of transactional mail. Direct marketing, also in decline for a number of years, ranked third, at 16 %. For its part, Purolator has recorded revenue of 1.9 billion and a profit before tax of 152 million.
The Holiday season 2019 has been particularly busy and has set records : the corporation has delivered 2 million parcels in one day three times, and 1.1 million by the end of the week. “The growth of the parcel delivery sector has, however, been lower than in 2017 and 2018 and does not follow the curve of general e-business on the very competitive canadian market. Now, customers can choose among carriers miscellaneous who provide services to them at attractive prices, ” said the company in its annual report.
Like so many others, the pension plan could suffer from the recent market volatility, according to Canada Post. On a going concern basis, the plan has a surplus of $ 3.8 billion at December 31 last year. On a solvency basis, however, it posted a deficit of $ 5.6 billion.