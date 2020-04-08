The effects of the COVID-19 on sales in a grocery store
Photo: Valérian Mazataud The Duty
The average value of sales in grocery stores rose in march to nearly 38% compared to the average of 2019.
Grocery stores have been taken over by Canadians who wanted to make reserves of food and personal hygiene in anticipation of the confinement announced by the federal government. How does it affect the sales of the products in the grocery store ? Return in charts and statistics.
Foods that keep for a long time have been prioritized by the Canadians during the week of march 8. For example, sales of rice have increased by 239 % compared to the same date last year. Sales of pasta have increased by 209 %, canned vegetables of 180 %, and the flour of 179 %. Sales of fresh foods and basic products, such as potatoes, eggs, and meat, which will keep for less time, have also increased, but to a lesser extent, hinting at the intention of consumers to make reservations in view of the pandemic.
Sales of personal care products and household cleaning were also increased significantly. During the week of 8 march, sales of hand sanitizers have increased by 639 % over the past year. In the second position, the masks and gloves, to protect against respiratory droplets responsible of the transmission of the COVID-19, increased 377 %.
After the establishment of the Fund in response to the COVID-19 by the federal government, the average value of sales in grocery stores increased in a few days to nearly 38% compared to the average of 2019, reports Statistics Canada. These measures of financial support for the Canadians has had a significant impact on the sales at the grocery store that were 16 % higher than the week prior to the Holiday season, which is usually the busiest of the year.
The massive sales of toilet paper, especially high-profile cases, have begun to increase at the beginning of the month of march. During the week of 8 march, sales have increased by 241 % compared to 2019. This increase started when the federal minister of Health, Patty Hajdu, has recommended that Canadians make provisions for about a week, on the 26th of February last.