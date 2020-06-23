The eight additional weeks of PKU will cost 17.9 billion $
The report of the parliamentary budget officer, Yves Giroux, to be released Tuesday, indicates that these additional weeks will the total cost of the benefit program, to 71.3 billion $.
June 23, 2020 11.07
The canadian Press
OTTAWA — The parliamentary budget officer estimates in a new report that it will cost 17.9 billion $ to provide Delivery canadian emergency for eight additional weeks.
The PCU, now budgeted at $ 60 billion, had paid 43,51 billion to $ 8,41 million people in the 4 June, the demand having exceeded the expectations from the federal government.
While the first applicants of the PCU should reach the limit of 16 weeks of payments at the beginning of the next month, the liberals have promised to increase the limit to 24 weeks to provide assistance during the summer to those who need it.
The report of Mr. Giroux notes that the additional cost for the program depends heavily on economic and employment prospects, as well as the evolution of the pandemic.