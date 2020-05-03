The elect return to the national Assembly on may 13,
The suspension of parliamentary proceedings, 17 march, lasted nearly two months.
Jocelyne Richer
The Canadian Press
After a long eclipse, the national Assembly will regain soon to a life near-normal with a double feature : two question periods consecutive rather than a, Wednesday, may 13, with members of parliament and ministers present in the flesh in the blue Room of the parliament.
According to information obtained Sunday by The canadian Press from a variety of sources among elected representatives, the resumption of parliament will occur gradually over the next few weeks, to resume its normal flow of activities during the week of 25 may, with three periods of questions, either on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.
The suspension of work on 17 march, lasted nearly two months. Initially, the recovery was scheduled on 21 April, and then was postponed to 5 may.
As usual, the first two weeks of June will be devoted to the period of intensive session, the elect being called to sit for four days instead of three, from Tuesday to Friday.
The parliamentary session will end as planned on Friday, 12 June, the government have excluded from the outset, the scenario of an extension.
Spring break house may 18, will be maintained.
By the resumption of parliamentary activities actual, on 13 may, the parliamentary committees is a virtual one, running for the week of 24 April, will continue.
This new schedule had to be negotiated, piece by piece, between the leaders of the four parliamentary groups represented in the national Assembly, in the last few days. There are still a few details to finalize, such as the allocation of rights of speech, before the leader of the government, Simon Jolin-Barrette, to make it public, but for the most part the work is nearly completed, indicated in the sources consulted.
As always, the q & a sessions will last 45 minutes.
Menu simplified legal
The agenda of this portion of the session, particular looks very streamlined and reduced to the bare minimum, said.
The government will probably be satisfied to complete the process of adoption of three bills that the study is almost completed : the draft law 15 on the development of the olympic park, the bill 18, which aims to better protect incapacitated persons, and the bill 32, designed to increase the efficacy of the criminal justice system, including by reducing delays and avoiding the vulnerable, such as homeless, of having to come before the courts.
But it is not excluded that the government is trying to make progress in the study of the project of law 44, which focuses on electrification and would give the minister responsible for the file, Benoit Charette, a right of scrutiny on the management of the green Fund, which will bear a new name.
The government also reserves the right to submit other bills before the end of the session.
Distancing
Normally, the 125 members elected by Quebecers succeed in crowding in the cramped space of the blue Room, at their desks glued one against the other.
With the COVID-19 and the setpoint distance, that time is over and a maximum of 40 people can take place at the same time in the blue room now, 36 elected representatives, plus the president of the national Assembly, the secretary-general and a minimum of support staff.
We will have to do a rotation between elected officials, according to the records of the day. On the side of the seats of government, we will have a maximum between 16 and 20 elected (even if the caucus caquiste total of 76 members), giving priority to ministers and the prime minister François Legault, who will be expected to be present each day.
On the other side, the official opposition, formed by the Quebec liberal Party, will be entitled to eight representatives, Québec solidaire, three, just as the Parti québécois.
A place will be reserved for independent members.
Before the end of the session, in the margins of the agenda, the parliament will have to adopt the budgetary appropriations used to fund by September 1, the various government programs.
Normally, after the filing of a budget, as was the case on march 10, following the in-depth study of the budgetary appropriations of the government by the opposition, a process that lasts for weeks and which occurs in may. This time, the exercise has been postponed to 17 August.