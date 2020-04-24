The elected members of the CAQ shared on the reopening of schools
21 April 2020 7.59am
Updated at 9h27
Jocelyne Richer
The Canadian Press
QUEBEC city – is it Necessary to reopen schools and day care centres at the earliest, or is it better to wait in September?
Within the caucus caquiste, the opinions are very divided on this topical issue.
The prospect of a déconfinement early middle school and childcare facilities makes us fear the worst in some members, while others ask for it fervently. Between the two, there are also those who prefer not to decide, leaving this care to the experts.
There are, therefore, for all tastes and in the end, it will be the prime minister François Legault to decide, after having analyzed the pros and cons of the various scenarios.
On Monday, he said that the scenario of a re-opening of the may 4, was abandoned, without wanting it to advance more. He suggested that we would start with the daycare services.
One thing is certain, the government will proceed “gradually”. No question to open child-care centers, schools, and businesses “at the same time in the fall”.
A stroke of the probe launched by The canadian Press with a dozen members of the government team in the last few days shows that a rapid resumption of activities is far from unanimous.
A member of parliament does not hesitate to speak of “noise” which could contaminate the caucus of the CAQ, if ever the scenario is.
Anyway, one thing is certain, elected officials are nervous, worried. And they are afraid to speak publicly. Except one, all the mps contacted have agreed to speak on one condition: that it be under the guise of anonymity.
The “big dimension of love” of the population towards the prime minister, which records a rate of support of 95 % according to a recent survey of Lightweight – has enough to inhibit the mps “who did not dare to criticize” their leader, even if sometimes they feel like it, tell a member of his team.
But on one point there is unanimity: whatever the scenario, the caucus will stand behind their leader. His “credibility” in the population makes it unassailable, ” observed a elected.
In the opinion of a member of the caucus caquiste, “many deputies are afraid to see the prime minister allow a déconfinement fast” schools, which would be an error, and would show that the government is disconnected from the population.
It is said to anticipate that the prime minister might be tempted to give in to pressure from members of his government close to the economic environment and primarily concerned “by signs of a dollar”, to precipitate the action of déconfinement.
There would be “a pullback policy rather important” if the government was going too fast, insists an elected official who puts himself in the camp of the cautious and urges his leader to “manage the crisis” to keep his popularity.
All agree that the prime minister has created a shock wave, 10 April, at a press conference, referring to the prospect of open schools, even “before the 4 may”.
“We felt the shaking” on the ground, seeing the reaction of the citizens at the county office, ” says a deputy, pleased to see that the prime minister had since ravisé before the outcry sparked by his intervention, saying that it would not take any decision without the endorsement of public health.
But the damage was done. In a few days, a petition calling for the postponement of the opening of schools in September has picked up 180 000 names.
The member for Iberville, Claire Samson, is part of the mps concerned, and convinced that a re-opening in the short term would be a mistake.
“It’s too soon,” because the network would not have the time to organize, “is force it to edge,” she said, thinking of all the measurements and instructions to implement: disinfection of the premises, social distancing, school transport, etc
The resumption of activities in schools and in childcare centres would need to be “exemplary”, she said, the government is not entitled to the error.
Because if ever “a single teacher, a single teacher” caught the virus, there would be “a challenge” policy, ” she says.
Ms. Samson asked if it is not more realistic to open schools only in mid-August, to make up for lost time before starting the new school year in September.
But this opinion is not shared by all. A colleague member of parliament believes that a reopening “does not make sense in September than in may,” as the virus continues to circulate always in the community, and there’s still no vaccine available.
The latter is in favor of an “immunization” group facilitated by the back-to-school fast children, who are at “no risk” of catching the virus or being very affected by it, according to him.
The national director of public health, Horacio Arruda, has already said in this topic the children took part in “the natural immunisation of the population”.
This member expressed the concern that the teachers ‘ unions take advantage of the current crisis in order to monetize the benefits corporatist. He also wondered “how long it will continue to pay the teachers, while they remain at home.
Another elected caquiste, who is reluctant to decide, argues that “the logic of the déconfinement is exponentially more complex” than that of the containment.
Finally, others insist that it is up to public health experts and not to the deputies to decide on the issue.
Then, regardless of the time chosen by those who take the decisions, “I’m behind them 100 percent”, said an mp.
This is not the time to play the “Jos Bleau”, chimed in another, who also insists to leave all the place to the experts, which will be based on empirical data.
Since the beginning of the health crisis, mps caquistes held two caucus calls per week. The prime minister Legault takes part in one of the two.
They all praise the quality of listening to Mr. Legault, who does not seek to influence them, preferring to know what is happening on the ground.
Opinions diverge, however, on the process of consultation with the caucus in a time of crisis. If some remain on their hunger, most of them had nothing to complain about, considering that they were sufficiently consulted and well informed of what is happening. Information on the crisis, “there are too many,” said one mp.