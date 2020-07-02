The Elton John concerts on the Web for a good cause
Share
July 2, 2020 13h18
Share
The Elton John concerts on the Web for a good cause
Anne-Marie Gravel
The Daily
It will be possible to see the concerts most memorable to Elton John via the Web. The famous british singer will propose as of July 3, a series entitled Elton John: Classic Concert Series on its YouTube channel in order to raise funds for the foundation Elton John AIDS Foundation, which aims to mitigate the effects of the pandemic on the prevention of aids and people living with HIV.
The series will be launched on Friday noon with Live at Playhouse Theatre, Edinburgh , 1976.
A new concert from the archives of two hours will then be premiered on the official YouTube channel of the artist every Saturday at noon, for six weeks.
“My foundation helps partners from the front line to prepare and respond to the pandemic and its effects on the prevention of HIV and care for the most marginalized communities. We can not compromise the screening and care of HIV during this period, otherwise, the results could be disastrous for the 37.5 million people who are living with HIV. I am therefore very pleased to present this series of concerts to YouTube for the benefit of the Foundation,” says Sir Elton John in a press release.