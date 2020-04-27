The emergency of the Québec less busy in the time of a pandemic
Photo: Jacques Nadeau Archives The Duty
The average occupancy rate of emergency on the island of Montreal, rises only to 71%.
The consequences of the pandemic of the COVID-19 have obvious effects on the attendance of the emergency rooms in the province of Quebec.
The statement published Monday morning that the Index of Health, which shows in particular the waiting time estimated in the emergencies depending on the number of patients on stretcher and the occupancy rate of the stretchers, indicates data that are significantly lower compared to dating as usual.
For example, only three of the 21 emergency rooms of the Montreal island had an occupancy rate of stretchers above 100 % : the Santa Cabrini Hospital, the university Institute in mental health Douglas, and the Maisonneuve-Rosemont Hospital.
The average occupancy rate of emergency on the island was only 71 %.
In other areas where emergency rooms are usually very crowded, the rates were 81 % in the Lanaudière region, 73 % in Laval and the Montérégie region, 68 % in the Mauricie region, 63 % in the Laurentides region and in the Chaudière-Appalaches and 53 % in the Québec city region.
Index Health displays an average rate for Québec as a whole of 61 %, which is part of a trend for the past ten days. Indeed, since the 17th of last April, this rate has ranged between 56 % (April 19) and 67 %, two days later.