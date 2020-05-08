The end for the bakery’s Little treasures
Since 9 April, the co-owners of the company Little treasures, Sami Aumont and Laurence Brunelle, had completely ceased their activities due to the impact financial of the pandemic.
May 7, 2020 12: 05pm
Updated at 19h27
Marie-Eve Martel
The Voice of the East
Just two years after its opening in the street Short, the patisserie, The Little treasures has quietly closed its doors this week. The pandemic of the COVID-19 will, therefore, have been due to another company of Granby.
The business had closed its doors to its customers on march 17 for health reasons, operating instead via its online store. It will eventually never re-opened.
Nearly a month later, they had to surrender to the evidence: the company no longer had a strong enough for surgery at this place where there was a counter and a few tables in a setting inspired by the 1960s.
“Having missed our Easter season did not help us, recognizes Ms. Brunelle in an exchange on Messenger. It was going to hurt us on the financial side, so Sami and I have concluded that we should, in spite of us, to close the shop.”
A decision heart-breaking that the young entrepreneurs have announced to their clients on Wednesday on the page Facebook of the company.
“The crisis hit us hard and we had no other choice than to stop our activities. Thank you so much we have followed in our beautiful project. Hope to see you again”, they wrote.
Popularity
It is in April 2018 that the two partners, in business as in life, had opened their business to cook and sell baked goods and pastries, gluten-free, lactose-free and peanut-free, quickly became popular both among patients suffering from intolerances or food allergies that the greedy who had a sweet tooth to satisfy. The brand, launched in 2014 by the couple, was also apparent in several food shops.
“Honestly, we were a young start-up company, so we didn’t have much, but we increased our revenue each year,” says Ms. Brunelle.
The couple’s contractor has to pursue its mission to satisfy the palates otherwise. As early as next week, he will share recipes gluten-free on her website www.chocotresors.com.
He still doesn’t know what to expect in the weeks or months to come. “The result? We know not yet! It is a shock to us… let it go Ms. Brunelle, before resuming. There is still the business side. It is certain that we will continue. It was always full of ideas that cogitent.”
A crisis that hurts small businesses
Other businesses have stopped their activities in Granby, in the wake of the pandemic COVID-19.
A week ago, the catering service Annjelo has also announced that it was putting the key under the door after ten years. The cancellation of all the events and gatherings up to the end of the summer will be had because of the company of Johanne Parent and Guy Choquette.
The couple has chosen not to renew his lease and to stop before declaring bankruptcy.