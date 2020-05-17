The English take advantage of the relief of the containment of the tourist areas concerned
Since Wednesday, the containment has, however, been lightened and the English were allowed to go in the parks and on the beaches, while respecting a distance of two meters with each other.
May 16, 2020 13h56
LONDON — The English were enjoying the Saturday of their first weekend away from home since the relief of the containment, but in some tourist areas worried about a heavy influx of visitors, encouraged by beautiful weather, which would jeopardize the observance of the safety instructions.
Some areas of the Peak District national park (centre) were “very busy” on Saturday morning, making it difficult to comply with the guidelines of social distancing, reported to the park authorities on Twitter.
In the Yorkshire Dales (north), several parking lots were full at mid-day, in spite of the warning of the office of tourism of Yorkshire, who had asked people to “act responsibly and think twice before visiting the tourist sites”.
Friday evening, the police has imposed fines to a group of eight people from six different homes, camped in the park of the Yorkshire Dales.
Nearly 15 million cars were expected on the roads of England, revealed Friday to a survey commissioned by the Royal Automobile Club, while the United Kingdom is the second country in the world most affected by the pandemic Covid-19, with over 34 400 deaths, according to the last balance-sheet issued on Saturday by the ministry of Health in the uk.
These measures “do not change the fact that we are not open to tourism”, has assené Saturday with the newspaper The Times Julian German, the council of Cornwall (south-west), deeming it “inappropriate,” the behavior of the people who come there to “vacation”.
Since the beginning of the week, prime minister Boris Johnson has also asked the construction workers or the industrial sector to return to work.
Only England is affected by these new measures, the Countries of Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland, have asked their people to “stay at home” to deal with the scale of the epidemic.
Strongly criticized for the relief of the containment, seen by many as premature, the conservative government also plans to re-open “very prudent and progressive” English schools from the 1st June, in spite of the reluctance of teachers ‘ unions and the British Medical Association.
Tests will be available for students and their families to “closely monitor the impact” of this return, said Saturday at a press conference the minister of Education Gavin Williamson.
Moreover, in London, 200 people gathered Saturday to protest against the continuation of the containment. The measures banning always meet, six people have been arrested in the course of the meeting located in Hyde Park, told AFP the police in london.
Among them was Piers Corbyn, brother of the ex-leader of the opposition labour party Jeremy Corbyn, has found an AFP journalist.