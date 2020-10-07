The Liverpool forward came to the defense of a homeless person who was harassed by a group of young people.

DPA

Liverpool's Egyptian striker Mohamed Salah came to the defense of a homeless person who was harassed by a group of young people

” Salah observed how a group of young people rebuked a homeless man in a service station near Anfield stadium, after the game that Liverpool played against Arsenal on September 28,” revealed the British newspaper The Sun today.

The newspaper notes that “far from doing nothing, the Egyptian faced the young people and warned them to be careful because they could end up in the same situation,” and once he managed to get them to leave him alone, he went to an ATM and took 100 pounds to give it to him.

The Sun interviewed the homeless, David Craig , who recounted the situation and was grateful to Salah .

“Mo ( Mohamed ) was as wonderful as he is in the field. The group was shouting things at me and asking me why I was asking. They told me to find a job,” the man explained to the British newspaper.