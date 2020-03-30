The epidemic of coronavirus. How to protect your respiratory tract
With the epidemic of coronavirus in the area of the nose and throat should be cared for separately, facilitates the body’s defenses against viruses and bacteria. That will help to maintain the health of the respiratory tract, told the magazine Freundin.
As informs MedikForum, to cleanse the respiratory tract is useful to make steam inhalations with the use of solutions with sage. You need to slowly inhale and exhale – this procedure disinfects and kills bacteria, thins mucus, speeding up the removal of the virus from the body.
Another effective way to protect their airway in the season of rampant coronavirus – use drinking plenty of fluids
“If you drink a lot, the mucus becomes more liquid, which does not allow to nest in the respiratory tract to infectious agents. Tea, herbal or ginger, lemon water, plain water do it particularly effectively. Sugary drinks, on the contrary, should be avoided”, – experts advise.
They also note that you should breathe exclusively through the nose. The air passing through the nose is filtered by the hairs in the cavity, which reduces the number of pathogens entering the throat.
In addition we need to smoke less or totally quit and spend some time in the fresh air on the balcony, in the garden, in the Park or at least a few minutes with the window open.