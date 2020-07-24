The equivalent of a “breathalyzer” for the coronavirus tested
July 24, 2020 8: 30am
The canadian Press
MONTREAL – A hospital in the south of France is currently testing a new test which would determine in just a few seconds, if a patient is infected or not by the coronavirus.
The device is tested in a hospital in Lyon for three months and is entering its second phase of testing. It has so far been put to the test by tens of patients, including twenty who were carriers of the virus.
A manager explained to Reuters that the device is comparable to a breathalyzer, since the patient is only asked to blow into a tube. The device then analyzes the molecules collected and provides an answer in just a few seconds.
The device could be fully functional by the end of the year.
An expert who has contributed to its development, however, has warned that the machine, in its current form, would be too expensive for one to consider a large-scale deployment. If the technology is proven, we may consider a second or a third version that’s more affordable.