The EU asked the assistance of Canada to finance WHO, after the withdrawal of Trump
Mr. Of Schietere has stated that around 120 false stories have been disseminated with the goal of undermining the credibility of Europe in its fight against the health crisis of today.
25th of April 2020 11: 00
Updated at 17h36
Mike Blanchfield
The Canadian Press
OTTAWA — The european Union plans to hold a major conference at the beginning of the month of may to help the world Health Organization to balance its budget funding, and Canada will be called upon to play a decisive role.
Brice of Schietere, the ambassador of the european Union to Canada, said that the event was already taking place before the decision of the president of the United States Donald Trump to stop his contribution to the WHO since it considers that it has very badly managed at the start the pandemic of the novel coronavirus.
Mr. Of Schietere told The canadian Press that no one wants to politicize the conference of 4 may. He, however, believes that it is essential to raise funds to help the Un agency to continue its efforts to develop a vaccine and to fund research in the hope of putting an end to the pandemic.
The prime minister Justin Trudeau confirmed on Saturday that Canada will participate in the conference, saying the country would “always be there to support the science and the international efforts to keep our planet and our citizens safe”.
The chargé d’affaires of the eu delegation in Ottawa has added that the trade agreement that links Canada to the european Union will play a key role in the economic recovery post-pandemic, in addition to ensuring the maintenance of channels of distribution of essential medical supplies.
Mr. Of Schietere has also said that Canada and the european Union to cooperate closely to combat the misinformation about the pandemic. He said that around 120 false stories have been disseminated with the goal of undermining the credibility of Europe in its fight against the health crisis of today.
In addition, he never mentioned the name of Mr. Trump directly, but has said repeatedly that Canada is currently the greatest ally of the european Union. Mr. Of Schietere was also indicated that the transatlantic alliance is designed to strengthen organizations to trade, sanitary and multilateral policies in the fight against the pandemic.
Mr. Trump has been targeted and repeatedly criticized in the past by various international organisations, including the G7, the UN, the world trade Organization and, recently, WHO, he accused of being docile to China and have helped to hide the magnitude of the health disaster during the first days of the crisis.
The WHO conference will rely in particular on the support of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, the Coalition for innovations in the field of epidemic preparedness Fund, the Wellcome, the world Bank, Unitaid — an organization of health non-profit based in Switzerland — and Gavi, the Alliance of the vaccine.
The president of the european Commission, and Ursula von der Leyen, said in a videoconference Friday that she wants the leaders of the world unite to raise about 11.4 billion US $for the fight against sars coronavirus.
The government of Canada did not confirm Friday whether the prime minister Justin Trudeau will participate in the conference, but the minister of international Development, Karina Gould, has indicated by way of a press release that Canada will continue to work with its international partners, including the WHO.
“Global health is the largest area of investment for Canada’s aid program. We are one of the recognized leaders in this area, she said. Canada is part of the international fight against the COVID-19”.