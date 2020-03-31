The EU States not to recognize “elections” in Nagorno Karabakh
European Union does not recognize so-called presidential and parliamentary elections held on 31 March in Nagorno-Karabakh.
A statement by the speaker of the EC Peter Stano published on the website of the European service for external Affairs.
“Given the so-called presidential and parliamentary elections in Nagorno-Karabakh March 31, 2020, the European Union reaffirms that it does not recognize the constitutional and legal frameworks. This event cannot be a prerequisite for determining the status of Nagorno Karabakh or the outcome of negotiations that are ongoing,” the statement says.
The EU representative emphasized the strong support of the OSCE Minsk group, in particular the efforts of its co-chairs to achieve progress in recovering from the current status quo and provide meaningful negotiations with the aim of achieving a broad and sustainable peace.
“The EU stands ready to further support such efforts aimed at peaceful settlement of the conflict in Nagorno – Karabakh,” the statement said.
As reported, OSCE Minsk group was created in 1992 with the aim of finding a peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and to facilitate the negotiation process between Azerbaijan and Armenia. In the OSCE Minsk group as mediators includes the US, France and Russia.