The EU will hold a summit dedicated to economic recovery

The president of the european Council, Charles Michel, convened Friday for a european summit by videoconference to the 23rd of April, dedicated to the economic recovery of the Union, especially hard-hit by the pandemic of sars coronavirus.
“It is time to lay the foundations of an economic recovery and muscular “, he said in a press release, in the wake of an agreement by the european ministers on a common response to the crisis, which he called ” a significant breakthrough “.
The plan of more than 500 billion euros that has been the subject of an agreement Thursday ” must reinvigorate our economies while promoting economic convergence within the EU “, wished Charles Michel. The long-term budget of the Union (2021-2027), still negotiating, “will be called to play an important role” in this perspective, he added.
“With the president of the Commission, I’m working on a road map and a plan of action to ensure the well-being of all Europeans and the return of a Union to strong growth, sustainable and inclusive growth, based on a green strategy and digital “, he promises.
Agreement
The european ministers agreed on a package of more than € 500 billion for the States, companies and the unemployed as well as a future ” stimulus funds “.
The european politicians have in their majority welcomed the compromise. For the Parliament, the president, David Sassoli, considers that the proposals ” are going in the right direction.” “We had reason to have confidence in Europe,” said the Italian.
“These initiatives […] to demonstrate to skeptics that the european Union can still be united and in solidarity,” stressed the mep French Agnes Evren. “The Eurogroup would have had to achieve an agreement much sooner and without the display of the disunity of the past weeks” but “part of the agreement is positive,” says his colleague Sandro Gozi.
To the left, the president of the group Socialists and Democrats, the Spanish Iratxe Garcia, sees the agreement as ” a signal that the EU is ready to fight the COVID-19 in solidarity.” It is in favour of a “mutualisation of future debt through bonds” common to the member States, a topic that has divided deeply the European.
Most critical, the French socialist delegation raised “the question of reimbursement” of expenses incurred, fearing of ” seeing a sovereign debt crisis “.
The delegation of France rebellious Parliament denounces, finally, an agreement is ” a triumph for the club of the selfish, led by Germany and the netherlands, which will put a veto principle to any form of solidarity vis-à-vis the member States hardest hit by the crisis “.