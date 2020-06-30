The european Union reopens its borders with 15 countries, including Canada
June 30, 2020 10h18
Agence France-Presse
BRUSSELS — EU countries have agreed to reopen the borders of the Union and of the Schengen area from Wednesday, travelers from a list of 15 countries, which include China on the condition, but that excludes the United States, according to an official statement published Tuesday.
This list of countries in which the epidemiological situation related to the disease Covid-19 is found to be sufficiently safe for the resumption of travel must be updated every two weeks. It also counts Algeria, Australia, Canada, Georgia, Japan, Montenegro, Morocco, New Zealand, Rwanda, Serbia, South Korea, Thailand, Tunisia and Uruguay.
