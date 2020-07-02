The ex of a star of K-pop who died imprisoned for blackmail of a sexual nature
Goo Hara passed away in 2019.
July 2, 2020 12h23
Agence France-Presse
SEOUL — The former boyfriend of Goo Hara, star of K-pop (pop music in Korean) who died in 2019, was sentenced Thursday to a year’s imprisonment by an appeals Court in Seoul for having to sing with videos of a sexual nature, contributing to his suicide apparent.
Her ex-boyfriend, Choi Jong-bum, had appealed after being handed last year to a suspended prison sentence for multiple crimes, including blackmail and assault and battery.
The central district Court of Seoul has estimated that the blackmail was a “serious” night to the reputation of the singer, leaving him “a trauma irreversible”.
Her boyfriend, a hairdresser, “was well aware that the extent of the damage would be very serious if the videos sexual were disclosed, given that the victim was a celebrity,” said the tribunal in a press release.
But the Court concluded that there was “not enough evidence” that Goo Hara had not consented to be filmed.
In South Korea, a company largely conservative, the women who appear in these videos — although they are the victims — are at risk of being ostracized and socially isolated, increasing the shame felt.
Goo Hara, target of offensive comments on social networks, was found dead in November 2019, at his home.
In 2018, the singer, member of group Kara, had explained to local media that her ex had threatened to end his career in entertainment” by sharing their videos up close and personal.
After the suicides successive Goo Hara and Sulley, the other singer of K-pop died a month earlier, the subject of revenge porn — the online posting by a partner jilted of sex scenes — has once again rocked the South Korea. This practice has encouraged tens of thousands of women to protest in the streets of Seoul in recent years.