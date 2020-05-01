The ex-player from the Canadian Georges Laraque is infected with the COVID-19
April 30, 2020 19: 00
The canadian Press
MONTREAL — The former player of the Montreal Canadien Georges Laraque has announced that it is infected to the COVID-19, Thursday night.
“Hey I’m not invincible, I’ve just be diagnosed with Covid, not the best news given that I’m asthmatic, it’s going to go!”, he wrote on his official Twitter account, under a photo showing the cover on his hospital bed.
Hey I’m not invincible, I’ve just be diagnosed with Covid, not the best news given that I’m asthmatic, it’s going to go! I guess I’m not invincible, just got diagnosed with Covid, since I’m asthmatic, not the best news, will fight it off! pic.twitter.com/KIgo8Ra0sT
— Georges Laraque (@GeorgesLaraque) April 30, 2020
Laraque, who now works as a presenter on the radio station 91,9 fm, played for 13 seasons in the circuit Bettman.
Montreal’s 43-year-old has played his last two seasons in the NHL with the Habs, between 2008 and 2010.
He has totaled 53 goals and 100 mentions of assistance in 695 meetings with the Edmonton Oilers, Phoenix Coyotes, Pittsburgh Penguins and the Canadian. Laraque, however, has become known for his talents as a pugilist, and he has totaled 1,126 penalty minutes in the NHL.
Laraque had been selected in the second round, 31st in total by the Oilers at the NHL draft in 1995.