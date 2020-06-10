The ex-president of St-Hubert’s request for a relaxation of the rule of detachment
Jean-Pierre Léger at the announcement of the sale of Groupe St-Hubert to Cara, an Ontario company, in march 2016.
10 June 2020 14h16
Jean-François Tardif
The Sun
While restaurants will be able to re-accommodate guests in the dining room as of Monday, only the institutions of the Montreal region will have to wait one more week, Jean-Pierre Léger, the former president of les Rôtisseries St-Hubert, calls for the government to ask him to relax the safety rules regarding the distance. It is vital to the survival of some institutions.
“Today, restaurateurs are focused on the re-opening, since, in the next two weeks, all the dining halls in Québec will be open again,” explains Mr. Lightweight in the letter he sent to Jean Boulet, minister of Labour, André Lamontagne, minister of Agriculture and Food and Dr. Horacio Arruda, national Director of the public health. “However, there is an elephant in the dining room… this is the famous rule of 2 metres
“Is it an exaggeration to propose that other measures of physical protection to be able to afford to relax the rule of two meters? In the name of prudence, the strict requirement of two meters in the restaurants give little chance for restaurateurs to survive.”
Mr. Leger stated that the world of restoration “remains a particularly fragile “even greater effort and inventiveness to keep afloat during these uncertain times.”
The ex-president said not to understand the waltz of hesitation that has led to talk of a distance of one meter at the beginning of the pandemic, distanciation, which is increased from one to two metres and which eventually ended with the establishment of the rule of two meters.
“France has to allow the re-opening of over 200 000 restaurants and cafes, imposing a 1 meter of social distancing, but through the application of other rules : the presence of hydroalcoholic gel, clear display, limit of guests per table, methods of payment without contact, etc”. A decision that reflects the results of a canadian study, sponsored by the world health Organization and which demonstrates that the risk of catching the COVID-19 decreases to 80 % when there is at least a distance of one metre.
“If we really want to support the industry to overcome this crisis and preserve the restaurants that create vitality in our streets, let’s give them the means to do it and do trust the creativity of the restaurateurs to put in place security measures for their customers, for their employees and for themselves,” he concludes.
Here is the letter from Mr. Light :
The elephant in the dining room
Letter to Jean Boulet, minister of Labour, André Lamontagne, minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food and Dr. Horacio Arruda, national Director of the public Health
Gentlemen,
Good news for the restaurateurs of Quebec : they will be able to resume service. For most restaurateurs, what counts before all it is the contact with the customers. In Quebec, we have the chance to have an audience curious and hungry for new culinary experiences. This does not preclude that the world of the restoration remains particularly fragile, even by working harder and inventiveness to keep afloat during these uncertain times.
Today, the restaurant owners are focused on the re-opening, since, in the next two weeks, all the dining halls of the Quebec will re-open it. However, there is an elephant in the dining room… this is the famous rule of 2 metres.
Obviously, this rule is changing almost faster than the menu of a popular restaurant. At the beginning of this pandemic, there was a distance of one meter, and then between 1 and 2 meters, and 2 meters. One could say that the explanations for the choice of this distance of 2 metres, they are also more than 2 metres of our understanding.
Let us be clear : the further we are away from each other, the less we are at risk. It is agreed on that.
By contrast, France has to allow the re-opening of over 200 000 restaurants and cafes, imposing a 1 meter of social distancing, but through the application of other rules : the presence of hydroalcoholic gel, clear display, limit of guests per table, methods of payment without contact, etc .. This decision of the capital world of the restoration reflects very well the results of a canadian study, sponsored by the world health Organization and recently published in The Lancet, that demonstrates that the risk of catching the COVID-19 decreases to 80 % when there is at least a distance of one metre.
Is it an exaggeration to propose that other measures of physical protection to be able to afford to relax the rule of 2 meters ? In the name of prudence, the strict requirement of 2 metres in the restaurants give little chance for restaurateurs to survive.
If we really want to support the industry to overcome this crisis and preserve the restaurants that create vitality in our streets, let’s give them the means to do it and do trust the creativity of the restaurateurs to put in place security measures for their customers, for their employees and for themselves.
Jean-Pierre Léger