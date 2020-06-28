On the Beach crowds, the heat, and a school year diluted have fuelled a tourist traffic that seemed unimaginable two months ago.
The expected wave of tourists arrives in the Gaspé
CARLETON — two months ago, the tourist industry gaspesian wondered if there would be a “season” in 2020, if it would arrive in the peninsula, only a portion of the 700 000 to 800 000 visitors point usually between may and October.
Since mid-June, the doubts are dispelled. The people in the tourism sector do not yet know whether the wave that will sweep the Gaspésie region will be moderate or strong, but there will be one. The speed of traffic on route 132 is already affected to the downside by the number of vehicles that pass by, sometimes in rows of 10 or 12, including, inevitably camping vehicles of all sizes.
In the hospitality industry, the start was slow, as if the first contingents of visitors, pushed by the heat and a school year diluted, settled down among friends, in spite of the conditions dictated by the pandemic, in families, including their own, in homes or cabins rented, and less often in rooms of hotels or motels.
“In the hospitality industry, it starts here! There are workers also who take rooms, but the tourists arrive. Bookings for the chalets are very popular. People are looking for longer stays,” says Stéphane Boudreau, of the Hostellerie Baie bleue, in Carleton.