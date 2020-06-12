The extraordinary journey of Marona: dog life *** 1/2
The seductive little bitch Marona.
June 11, 2020
Updated on June 12, 2020 at 4h16
Eric Moreault
The Sun
CRITICAL – “If anyone has a better idea, I would take a moment to rewind the movie of my life.”
That which is expressed thus, from the beginning of this beautiful feature-length animated film, is a seductive little bitch. Marona has just been hit by a car. The accident becomes a pretext to that it remembers its master worshipped successive. Because there are more than one!
The extraordinary journey of Marona takes place on two levels. The first tells of his consecutive retirements, the second suggests the unconditional love of pets to their owner as well as the mourning difficult of these.
But before getting there, Marona was born as the ninth and last puppy of a litter spawned by a noble argentine dogo and a pretty bastard. Hence its first name: the Nine.
The small one with a truffle in the shape of a heart found refuge in Manole. The acrobat the her name is Ana. But when it negotiates a contract with a circus, and she can not follow, the dog decides to run away to not hurt him. “I’m down in a night without end,” she said nicely.
Wandering in the streets, it is collected by Istvan, that to baptize Sarah. In his home, the wife of the engineer, first enthusiasm, tires quickly and becomes jealous — a figure without shadow of those who falls head over high heels by pure whim, without thinking about the implications.
Again on the run, Sara is adopted by a little girl. With Solange, his mother and his grand-father, the dog becomes Marona, a home where she finally finds a bit of happiness. But it is not the end of his sentences so far…
The extraordinary journey of Marona proves to be the antithesis of the hollywood films on the visual plane (and of the story, much more realistic and dramatic). A rich poetry aesthetic, Anca Damian features an explosion of colors, lines and perspectives. It looks like a mixture of naive art, marc Chagall and Keith Haring. Superb!