The failure of physicians to do a test COVID-19, payment for utility services for a period of quarantine: concerns of residents
For the last day of Zaporizhzhya regional contact center received 155 calls to the hotline.
As the press service of ZOG, the residents of the area are most concerned about issues related to quarantine and restrictive measures. Such requests received 118.
Epidemiologists Zaporizhzhya regional laboratory center of the Ministry reported, the epidemiological situation in region is under control. The majority of reported cases diagnosed in patients returning from abroad. Now the best way to protect yourself is to stay home. After March 24, Zaporozhye region have received medical goods, epidemiologists do PCR tests on the spot without waiting several days.
We will remind, as of 9:00 1.04.2020 in the Zaporozhye region, 15 laboratory-confirmed cases COVID-19.
Also, the hotline received questions regarding the fact that some medical institutions refuse to take samples for research on coronavirus disease. About the abandonment of the test on COVID-19 in the presence of symptoms can be reported to the hotline.
On issues in the sphere of housing and communal services. On 17 March 2020 the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine adopted the Law of Ukraine “On amendments to some legislative acts of Ukraine aimed at prevention of emergence and spread of coronavirus disease.” So, according to the Law of supply heat, hot water, centralized water supply, sanitation, waste management, and service management of an apartment house are carried out continuously; also to citizens of Ukraine entitled to certain delays in terms of payment for utilities during the period of validity of the quarantine and 30 days after its cancellation.