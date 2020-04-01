The fall from the roof, suicide and accident victims: working Zaporozhye “fast” for a day
Over the last day, March 31, doctors of the Zaporozhye ambulance received a call 727. On duty worked by 154 brigade.
In the Shevchenko district of Zaporozhye on the street Dokuchaev 26-year-old man fell from the roof height of three meters. The young man sarbatorirea brain injury, broken ribs and jaw, injury to the lower back and chest. He was taken to the hospital.
In Kommunarskiy area Лазаретная39-Letnany woman was stabbed. And on the street Galapinhos in Rozumivka the fire injured a 42-year-old man. He suffered multiple burns and was also hospitalized.
In Orekhovskaya area on the highway near the village of Grigoryevskaya faced two cars and injured two men.One was diagnosed with closed craniocerebral injury, brain concussion, hematoma and abrasion of the frontal region, and the second received closed cherepno-a brain trauma, a wound of the parietal region.
In Kamensko-Dnieper area near the village of Vodiane driver knocked down a pedestrian, and in the Kamenka-Dneprovskaya hanged 28-year-old man. When medics arrived on the call, he was already dead.