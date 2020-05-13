The fall session mostly online at the University Laval
For its autumn session, the Université Laval will reduce the physical presence of students on campus, at a minimum, the offer of training course will be held mainly at a distance.
May 12, 2020 12h04
Updated at 14: 20
Judith Desmeules
The Sun
This decision was taken in order to abide by the guidelines of social distancing issued by the public health.
Even if the session will be held in a virtual way, the registration fee will be the same. The offer of online services will also be enhanced to offer maximum support at a distance.
The UL promises to offer “a solid digital experience”, it is, however, a return to “prudent” of the students on the campus if the restrictions of the public health are reduced, given that the déconfinement has already begun in Quebec city.
“Priority will be given to the teaching activities for which distance learning is difficult, if not impossible. For example, the activities of practical training in health education workshops, activities, field and laboratory”, says one.
With declining revenues
The lower attendance rate and lower occupancy in residences represent a source of concern to the University of Laval, she believed a lack of revenue of $ 100 million.
“We look at how to mitigate the effects of those shortfalls. We are in constant discussion with the ministry of Education”, said vice-rector executive Université Laval, Robert Beauregard, at a press conference Tuesday.
For the summer session, 94 % of courses are offered, compared to summer session last year. The UL does not, however, noted no decrease in registrations for the time being.
“We have less courses available, but it has more students because they had no other options this summer. Many have lost their job, rather than doing nothing, it is a way to care for and advance his studies,” continues Mr. Beauregard.
Fears are felt for the session of autumn, a good part of the international clientele may not be present, in particular. “It’s unclear how the workforce is going to spread in the fall.”
Mr. Beauregard states that the student residences are currently occupied about 30% of their capacity. “We must maintain, we must keep them functional.”
The end of the online session
The vice-rector executive of the UL also indicates that 95 % of the courses initiated during the winter session could be completed. The challenge remains the conduct of courses, particularly in the area of health. Several interns have had to interrupt their experience.
“The adjustments were of a great diversity and complexity,” says Mr. Beauregard. A lot of work remains to be done with the relevant faculties to continue to provide internships, which are mandatory and essential to the careers of students.
UL. recalls that the measures put in place is exceptional and is “guided by the contexe current”. “We are equally excited that you will be able to reconnect with a campus that vibrates to the rhythm of life that our students embody.”
Graduation ceremonies
Last Friday, the institution announced to hold the graduation ceremonies 2020 in a virtual way. However, this decision had not rained in a lot of upperclassmen who wanted to live this experience in person. A petition for the postponement of the ceremonies at a later date has been signed by over 6000 people.
“We saw the reaction of the students, it means their commitment to the ceremony. One does not preclude the other, we can do a ceremony virtual to mark the moment when it occurs. We will hold a ceremony to virtual, but as soon as it is possible, we will consult with a view to making a ceremony interesting to allow people to get together and celebrate,” said Mr. Beauregard.
Nearly 11,000 graduates were ready for graduation at the end of the winter session. Their important piece of paper will be sent by mail.