The families of the victims prepare tributes, pushing the ceremonies
Instead of organising a funeral service is formal, a funeral procession passed in front of the home of Joe Webber, 36 years old, at Wyses Corner, on the outskirts of Halifax, on Saturday.
April 25, 2020 19h24
Share
The families of the victims prepare tributes, pushing the ceremonies
The canadian Press
Share
HALIFAX — The families of 22 people killed in a massacre in Nova Scotia have started to make preparations for the burial of their.
The obituaries of the local newspapers mentioned that the family members and friends of the victims will be private family funeral service.
Some topics also indicate that the public celebrations will have to wait until the end of the containment due to the pandemic of the COVID-19.
Many bereaved people use different ways to pay tribute to the victims, while respecting the measures of distance physical.
Instead of organising a funeral service is formal, a funeral procession had to pass in front of the home of Joe Webber, 36 years old, at Wyses Corner, on the outskirts of Halifax, on Saturday.
For its part, the police of Sudbury, Ontario, has paid tribute Friday to the RCMP constable Heidi Stevenson, one of the victims of the carnage. The officers who could not attend the ceremony due to the restriction of 10 people at the funeral were encouraged to wear red in honor of Mrs. Stevenson.