The family Willoughby: pretty irreverent *** 1/2
in <em>The family Willoughby</em> brings to the stage four children, who want to get rid of their parents, and a blue cat, who provides the narration.
April 22, 2020 4: 00
Eric Moreault
The Sun
CRITICAL / Admit it : we all have fantasized at one time of our youth, on the idea of getting rid of his parents. The four Willoughby, however, have a good reason. Mother and father, too busy with their own needs, abandon completely… The plan will obviously not go as planned ! With The family to Willoughby, Kris Pearn offers a full-length animated feature awfully irreverent.
“If you like stories of families welded who love each other no matter what happens, the ones where all is well that ends well, this is not a film for you, ok?”
The tone is set by the narrator, a cat voyeur (the corrosive Ricky Gervais in the original version, a logical choice). The félidé is interested in what goes on in the old house of Willoughby, wedged between the skyscrapers of a metropolis.
Tim, the eldest naive 14 years of age, his creative sister, 12-year-old Jane and the ingenious twins Barnaby (yes, they have the same first name) are living under the yoke of the mother and father, abnormalities in the lineage of this prestigious family of scientists, artists and explorers.
The children remain in confinement, do not know anything of the modern world (they have never seen an screen of their life), but can see outside an arc-en-ciel perpetual, who inspires Jane (a reference to Somewhere Over the Rainbow sung by Judy Garland in The wizard of Oz).
The idea is to offer the parents unworthy a perilous journey around the world. But once they are gone, the offspring must cope with visits not provided for : a nanny colorful (hello winks to Mary Poppins), and then the equivalent of our DYP (the ferocious caricature of laughs, yellow).
The colored nanny is going to change the plans of young Willoughby.
Netflix
The film evokes The Addams family look with its eccentric and the idea that the Willoughby live in isolation, cut off from the rest of the world. Major difference : the lack of love of parents narcissistic for their offspring — one thinks of Hansel and Gretel.
The family Willoughby is an adaptation of the cost eponymous novel by Lois Lowry, which was meant to be a parody of the benevolent of the classics of children’s literature.
The scenario of Kris Pearn (It’s raining hamburgers (2) and his sidekick sheds a clear light on the desire (legitimate) of the four children, imperfect in them, too, to have a “normal” family. The action goes progressively from the closed to the outside, and then turns into a road movie at the wheel of an airship candy — the movie does not lack of imagination.
Politically incorrect (but not too much), the feature film by the canadian studio Bron animation refuses to propose a vision adorned the reality. Even with determination and imagination, the world can be terribly hard. These children independent and courageous will learn it at their expense…
With all the references, The family Willoughby had sometimes the air of déjà vu and the end is predictable.
The feature does not provide least a lot of fun. Netflix can rejoice in it (the film is available from the 22 April).
The generic
Rating : *** 1/2
Title : family Willoughby
Genre : Animation
Director : Kris Pearn
Duration : 1h32