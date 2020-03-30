The famous Director was awarded in Kiev the order of
March 30, 2020 | Enterteiment | No Comments|
The chief Director of youth theatre Gennady Fortus was awarded the order of
The order “For merits before Zaporizhzhya region” of the I degree got the main Director of Theatre of the young spectator Gennadiy Fortus.
The prize was awarded for conscientious work, professional excellence, considerable personal contribution to development of Ukrainian culture and performing arts. The order was timed to the world day of theatre. This was reported in the youth Theatre.
Photo from the page to Facebook Spectators.