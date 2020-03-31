The famous football club ceased to exist due to coronavirus
One of the most titled football teams in Slovakia “Zilina” announced the beginning of the liquidation process on April 1.
According to the official website of the club, the basic profitable part of its budget revenues from the sale of players to other teams. The summer transfer window was supposed to provide “Zilina” the required finances, however, the expected profit in conditions of coronavirus approaches zero. The club appealed to his players, asking them to go for a temporary pay cut to save the team, but they this initiative was not supported.
It should be noted that “Zilina” seven times became the champion of Slovakia and has twice won the national Cup. This season she ranked second in the national championship before the suspension of sorevnovanii due to the coronavirus.
Experts note that the elimination of Zilina is just the first in a number of cases where football clubs will be forced to cease to exist due to financial problems associated with coronavirus and called them “the football lockout”.