The famous porn actor Ron Jeremy accused of rape and sexual assault

Ron Jeremy, the 67-year-old actor and star of pornographic films, has been accused of the rape of three women and of sexual assault on a fourth victim.
June 23, 2020 17h17
LOS ANGELES — Ron Jeremy, 67-year-old actor and star of pornographic films, has been accused of the rape of three women and of sexual assault on a fourth victim, announced on Tuesday that the services of the attorney for Los Angeles.
Ron Jeremy, who has to her credit over 2000 XXX films since the late 1970s, was long the object of such charges within the profession and had been kept away from different events in recent years.
According to a press release of the prosecutor’s office of Los Angeles, the actor has been formally accused of four attacks separate alleged to have been committed between 2014 and 2019.
A rape would have been committed in 2014 at his home in Los Angeles, the three other cases, in a bar in Hollywood, between 2017 and 2019.
The complainants are aged 25 to 46 years, and their anonymity has been preserved by the services of the attorney Jacky Lacey, who have opted to continue with Ron Jeremy for a fifth case dating back to 2016, citing insufficient evidence.
If he is found guilty, Ron Jeremy could finish his life in prison.
The prosecution asked that the bond for his release is set at$6.6 Million.