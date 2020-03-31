The father of Lady Gaga asked for money from its subscribers and brought down on himself a storm of criticism
Coronavirus has put restaurateurs around the world in the same predicament.
64-year-old cafe owner Joanne Trattoria in Manhattan – Joseph Germanotta – told his Twitter followers that he’s got nothing left to pay employees a salary, and asked the concerned to make donations to his account.
During the campaign, GoFundMe, Joseph plans to collect 50 thousand dollars.
I’m doing my best, but we are forced to close Joanne for a month, and our staff need financial support. Any help is important!
As our doors will remain closed longer than anticipated, our employees find it increasingly difficult to meet their basic needs – health, food, insurance costs, not to mention paying your bills for rent and utilities.
However, the support of a restaurateur in his appeal found. The fact that the daughter of Joseph Germanotta is singer Lady Gaga, who last year alone earned 39,5 million dollars.
Hey Lady Gaga, I have to chip in for the salaries of employees of your father. You can’t pay them out of their pockets??
The status of Lady Gaga about a hundred million dollars, and she is co-owner of this family restaurant. But her father only that Twitter has started to collect 50 thousand dollars. – are the comments left by netizens.
Particularly galling to the public seems to call Joseph to save his little trattoria on the Upper West side, considering that last winter Gaga has purchased a five-story apartment in the heart of new York cost about $ 30 million.
Joseph and his daughter Stephanie Germanotta (real name Lady Gaga) have enjoyed warm relations. A few years ago, Lady Gaga jokingly said, “I married your father.” It was Joseph Germanotta was her main source of advice on first career and believed in her when no one believed.
Now Stephanie is doing everything to repay my father. It was she who several years ago discovered his Italian restaurant, naming the school in honor of his beloved sister, his aunt, Joanne. After – with his father released cookbook, a collection of family recipes.