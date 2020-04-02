The father won COVID-19 and touched the network (photos, video)
April 2, 2020 | Health | No Comments|
Nick brown from Ohio, USA, after infection COVID-19 was in the hospital in critical condition, but the doctors helped him recover. Video posted to Instagram clinic.
Doctors treating 38-year-old father of three children and managed to write him touching letters on the glass of an isolated box. According to nick brown, it helped him to believe in their power to get out.
Before discharge, Nick had left the note on the same glass box for all staff.
“I saw you working hard and trying to cure me and others. I’ll probably never be able to answer you the same, exercise the same care and support, but I want to let you know, I think it’s you – the real rock stars,” wrote Nick brown.
His message has caused some doctors to shed a tear.