The FCVQ will take place… online
The film Festival of Quebec city will be beautiful and well held, from September 16 to 20. The 10th edition, however, has not the gloss that can be expected of such an anniversary, COVID-19 requires. It will take place “primarily online”,
Share
28 July 2020 10.55
Updated at 11h02
Share
The FCVQ will take place… online
Eric Moreault
The Sun
The film Festival of Quebec city will be beautiful and well held, from September 16 to 20. The 10th edition, however, has not the gloss that can be expected of such an anniversary, COVID-19 requires. It will be held “mostly in line”, depending on the direction of communications.
In a short message sent to the regulars of the FCVQ, it is specified that “the exact form that will take our festival will be communicated shortly”.
We took advantage of the opportunity to specify that eCampus will be back, in a virtual form also, on the same dates. Conferences and workshops for film professionals will be offered online. The registration is free.