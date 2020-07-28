The FCVQ will take place… online

| July 28, 2020 | Enterteiment | No Comments

Le FCVQ aura lieu… en ligne

Le FCVQ aura lieu… en ligne

The film Festival of Quebec city will be beautiful and well held, from September 16 to 20. The 10th edition, however, has not the gloss that can be expected of such an anniversary, COVID-19 requires. It will take place “primarily online”,

Share

28 July 2020 10.55

Updated at 11h02

Share

The FCVQ will take place… online

Le FCVQ aura lieu… en ligne

Le FCVQ aura lieu… en ligne

Eric Moreault

The Sun

The film Festival of Quebec city will be beautiful and well held, from September 16 to 20. The 10th edition, however, has not the gloss that can be expected of such an anniversary, COVID-19 requires. It will be held “mostly in line”, depending on the direction of communications.

In a short message sent to the regulars of the FCVQ, it is specified that “the exact form that will take our festival will be communicated shortly”.

We took advantage of the opportunity to specify that eCampus will be back, in a virtual form also, on the same dates. Conferences and workshops for film professionals will be offered online. The registration is free.

Le Soleil

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

magictr

Add a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *