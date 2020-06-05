The fear of being abandoned
Photo: Guillaume Levasseur Duty
Caroline Lapensée Savaria benefits each week of 44.5 hours of home support provided by three clerks.
“I need help for everything,” sketch Carolina Lapensée Savaria, sitting in her wheelchair. “To get me up, wash me, dress me up, eat. Even to open my door, my tv or my computer. “
Installed in an apartment in the Centre-Sud district of Montréal, Caroline Lapensée Savaria — who underwent a decompression of the spinal cord in 1997 — has each week of 44.5 hours of services provided by three clerks. An indispensable help so that she could remain at home.
But that’s it. One of its charge left when the crisis of the COVID-19 has struck Quebec. Another plans to leave his post in August. And Caroline Lapensée Savaria feared now that the third is drawn by the offer of Quebec to recruit 10 000 clerks for NURSING homes, paying $ 21 per hour for their training, and then $ 26 an hour for a guaranteed job full-time.
How to keep staff at home in this context ? A woman at home — which performs the same work as in a CHSLD — is paid between 13,10 and $ 15,22 per hour, which is half less. “It is necessary that the government opens the eyes,” proclaims Caroline Lapensée Savaria. Why the employees would gain-they are not all the same salary while they are doing the same job ? “
Photo: Guillaume Levasseur Duty
René Ménard believes that people with disabilities residing in the home are “the forgotten of this crisis.”
The shortage of labour which had already severely hit the sector of home care — is added, therefore, from now on, this wage disparity, the true liability to any person with a disability or older person wishing to recruit employees to remain at home.
This is without counting the Benefit of canadian emergency (PKU), which arrived at the end of march as a true cloud embrumant the sky of this vulnerable clientele. France Geoffroy — became a quadriplegic at age 17 after having suffered an accident of diving —, benefits from the services offered at home for the past thirty years.
“As soon as the PCU was announced, one of my clerks who was working part-time preferred to [stop working] for touching the delivery. I understand [because it receives a higher sum] “, says the professional dancer, sitting in his apartment in the Plateau Mont-Royal.
A real course of fighting has once again erected in front of France Geoffroy to address this assistance is also essential. Not to mention that the turnover of staff is, in addition, is destabilizing. “This is care to intimate that they provide me. And it is a long train. “
An increase in wages — imply a recognition of the work done by the employees at home — would solve a lot of problems, she believes. Visibly angry, France Geoffroy is no shortage of talk about “exploitation” of those in charge, often racialized women.
“SAQ employees are paid more expensive [salary floor 20,46 $ hour] for placing bottles of wine on shelves that these clerks who are doing an exceptional job, but not valued. “
Invisible
As if these employees, who provide in-home services, were suffering from the same invisibility in the public discourse that the people they help.
“It is the neglected, the forgotten of this crisis,” said René Ménard, who moves on crutches due to cerebral palsy. Each week, the resident of the district of Hochelaga-Maisonneuve receives assistance to prepare meals or even do the housework. “But because of the stupidity of the government, there is a lack of staff. We live in a stress since you never know if you’re going to have someone. “
However, this support is offered at home, “it is the extension of our range,” he says. An autonomy that allows many vulnerable people remain in their homes, an avenue that Québec wishes to encourage, but allocate the necessary resources.
Photo: Guillaume Levasseur Duty
Mario Dalpé was in charge of in-home Respite-Resource.
“It is as if in their head, it is a solution for tomorrow, not for today. Yet, these people living in their homes today, ” explains Judy Bambach, executive director of Respite-Ressourcede the Is of Montreal, which is part of the hundred of enterprises in the social economy to help at home (EÉSAD) of Quebec.
“Allow them to remain at home as long as possible, it allows you reduce the crowds in NURSING homes, while having positive effects on their physical and mental health “, argues from his side, François Allard, agent for the defence of human rights at a tie, a body ensuring the promotion and the defence of the rights of persons with motor disabilities. A more flexible schedule, a cohabitation with a boyfriend or girlfriend, or even access to the dishes that are custom to their scope.
To have access to in-home support, two major pathways sontempruntées. Caroline Lapensée Savaria and France Geoffroy benefit from their services thanks to the programme of the Cheque emploi-service, which allows users to be directly the employer of the charge, then that René Ménard appealed to the social economy enterprise Respite-Resource.
A break in service
The break in service is therefore already there in the home support, mark Judy Bambach. In normal times, about 100 000 elderly and vulnerable using the services of EÉSAD. In Montreal only, there are 12 000 users. “But at this time, if it is possible to help 550, it is good “, is concerned about it.
“If I put the 12 000 users on the island of Montreal into a single residence for the elderly — since it is the same clientele — and that we learned only on the 100 floors, we covered only half a floor, and that for all other, we close the door, you’re not even going to get to say hello since the beginning of the COVID, I think people would be heard much more quickly to say : but that is what is going on ? “