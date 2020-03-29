The fed is working on a cheaper dollar – The Economist
When America and its allies wanted to reduce the price of the dollar in 1985, their officials met at the Plaza hotel in new York. When they tried to stabilize the currency two years later, they gathered in the Palace of the Louvre in Paris. Now the dollar is again causing international concern. Before fall a little in price this week, the dollar strengthened from 9 th to 20 th March, in consequence of the struggle companies, banks and countries for a dominant currency. But if the world’s politicians again want to tame it, where they will meet this time? During quarantine, any successor agreements, Hotel Plaza and the Louvre will be less resonant name, says The Economist.
The Federal Reserve has tried to mitigate the shortage of dollars through restoration of network exchange that allows other Central banks to borrow dollars in exchange for the equivalent amount in their own currencies, exchanging them again three months later. The fed eased the terms of their existing exchange with the United Kingdom, Canada, Euro area, Japan and Switzerland. Then, newly introduced line with nine other Central banks, including Australia, Brazil, Mexico, New Zealand, Singapore and South Korea.
Many of these Central Banks are now busy providing dollars to domestic banks. In turn, the Bank of Japan offered to local financial institutions more than 156 billion dollars since March 17. His colleagues from the Eurozone, UK and Switzerland have together lent more than 182 billion dollars. March 18, Central Bank of Brazil began to offer dollar loans to financial institutions that could provide the Brazilian public bonds issued in world markets, as collateral. The Bank of Mexico said it will start a dollar auction. Earlier this month, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), which has the swap lines with the fed, but has almost 482 billion dollars own foreign exchange reserves, their banks offered $ 2 billion. The RBI received bids worth over 4.6 billion dollars, which prompted him to offer another 2 billion dollars at auction on March 23.