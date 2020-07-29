The Fed keeps rates between 0% and 0.25%
A building of the federal Reserve of the United States, Washington
The u.s. central Bank has maintained Wednesday its rates in the state, in a range of 0 to 0.25%, and has again assured that it stood ready to deploy all the tools at its disposal to support the economy in the face of the crisis caused by the pandemic COVID-19.
“The pace of the economic recovery is closely linked to the evolution of the virus,” said the Fed in a press release issued after its meeting on monetary policy.
It has also announced in a separate release, the extension of agreements to “swap”, set up in march in the face of the advance of the pandemic, to enable nine of its counterparts, including institutions from Brazil, Australia, and nordic countries, easy access to dollars.
