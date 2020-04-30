The federal deficit could reach 252,1 billion this year
Photo: Adrian Wyld, The canadian Press
The parliamentary budget officer, Yves Giroux
The parliamentary budget officer says the federal deficit for the year could reach 252,1 billion dollars because of the pandemic of COVID-19.
This figure is an estimate based on nearly $ 146 billion worth of measures that the government has announced to help cushion the economic shock of the pandemic, the decreases in estimated gross domestic product of the country and the price of oil remains well below past expectations.
The report of the parliamentary budget officer, Yves Giroux, assumes that real GDP will contract by 12 % this year and will contribute to increase the ratio of federal debt to GDP to 48.4 %.
The report released Thursday morning indicates that the debt ratio could continue to increase if some of the emergency assistance measures are extended or made permanent.
Mr. Giroux notes that additional expenditures may be needed if the situation persists longer than expected, or if the economy is slow to recover when the restrictions will be lifted.
His report indicates that the estimates are a possible scenario if the public health measures current remain in place or are lifted slowly, but not entirely, for the remainder of the calendar year.