The Federal government approves the plan of the NHL: not a quarantine
Share
June 19, 2020 17h46
Updated at 20h06
Share
The Federal government approves the plan of the NHL: not a quarantine
The canadian Press
OTTAWA — The federal government has approved the proposal for quarantine of groups of the national hockey League for players entering Canada, said the deputy first minister, asked by chrystia Freeland, Friday.
This quarantine of groups, which would prevent the players from mixing with the rest of the population, would allow the NHL to avoid the mandatory quarantine of 14 days is imposed for anyone who enters the country.
This measure removes an obstacle to the possible candidacy of Toronto, Edmonton and Vancouver to serve as poles of play if the league is able to complete its season later this summer.
Freeland has indicated that the quarantine of groups would imply testing frequent. It will be crucial that the guidelines of the medical authorities, be followed to the letter, she added.
Questioned about what would happen if a player or a member of the staff was a positive test, the director of public Health, Dr. Theresa Tam, said that the directives of the local health authorities should be followed.
“This is the way to go. If there was a positive test, it is the response of the local authorities, that prevails.
“I think this is the key element. The protocol, which is continually renewed, is to reduce the number of people who should be removed from the group. I think that the decisions should be made based on the assessment of health authorities at this time.”
Dr. Eileen de Villa, director of public Health of Toronto, was satisfied with the plan proposed by the NHL.
“In our opinion, in so far as considerations of public health are not properly addressed, what we have seen in the document that we were provided, we are looking forward to see what decision will be made and we look forward to welcoming people safely in our city.”
The mayor of Toronto, John Tory, for his part, said that if his city was chosen, this could have a very beneficial effect upon the morale of his fellow citizens. He then launched a few tips humorous to the place of the other cities.
“I believe that we are the world capital of hockey. I’ve mentioned in a few official events of the NHL, which I attended and some people also take wrong, but that’s their problem.”
Dr. Deena Hinshaw, medical officer of health-in-chief of Alberta, said that if Edmonton was selected and a player or a staff member obtained positive results, the local health authorities would be in close contact with the NHL to determine the next steps.
“Regardless of the circumstances that end up being decisive, we would seek that there is no risk to the public and no risk of spread outside of this particular cohort”, she said.
The three canadian cities plus Chicago, Columbus, Dallas, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Pittsburgh, and Minneapolis/St. Paul, are vying to serve as the poles of the game.
The NHL said Friday that more than 200 players have been tested during the voluntary training in the facilities of the teams, since 8 June. There were 11 positive tests.
The NHL is planning to launch new training camps for the 24 teams still in action on 10 July.