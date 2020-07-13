The federal government provides $ 16 million to 46 companies in quebec
Mélanie Joly, minister of regional economic Development, unblocks $ 16 million to 46 companies and organizations in québec.
13 July 2020 9h43
The canadian Press
MONTREAL — The federal government will contribute more than $ 16 million to 46 companies and organizations in québec for the development of “innovative solutions”.
The minister of regional economic Development, Mélanie Joly, will make the announcement during a press conference in Montreal, Monday morning.
The financial assistance amounted to more than $16.2 million.
In its press release, the ministry points out that “innovation will play a leading role in the fight against the devastating effects of the pandemic”.
Among the companies that will get this financial assistance include the Accelerator of the setting up of technology businesses (CTEA) and the Center for technological entrepreneurship of the ETS (Centech) which will receive together $ 5 million for “the development of specialized services to innovative start-ups and high potential”.
The Centre d’entreprises et d’innovation de Montréal will receive $ 1.7 million for the accompaniment and guidance in the establishment and startup of technology businesses and innovative by using the services of business incubation”.
Two projects will receive at least a help of a million $ : the MiQro Innovation collaborative Centre, in the eastern townships, and Québec International/Entrepreneurship Laval.