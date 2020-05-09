The federal government rejects $ 8 million of masks from a supplier montreal
The government claims to have entered into contracts with several suppliers for a total of approximately 135,5 million masks.
8 may 2020 19: 25 pm
Jim Bronskill
The Canadian Press
OTTAWA — The federal government has suspended shipments of N95 masks from a supplier to montreal after that approximately eight million of these items made in China had failed to meet the standards of specification.
The office of the minister of Supply Anita Anand has said that, of the nearly 11 million masks received from the distributor, about a million only met the federal standards. No fewer than 1.6 million masks are still the subject of testing.
N95 masks are used to protect against the COVID-19 are so named because they are supposed to filter out 95 % of small particles.
The ministry says that none of the eight million masks do not conform to federal standards has not been distributed for medical purposes, although an evaluation is ongoing for other uses.
He refused to identify the distributor, noting the ongoing discussions on a refund or a discount – or both of these options -for the masks in question.
Earlier this week, the Chinese embassy in Ottawa had stated that one million N95 masks to be defective arrived in Canada from China last month were the result of a problem of “contracting” which had since been resolved.
Canada has not, however, make any comment on the issue before Friday.
According to the information available, Canada received 23 aircraft filled with personal protective equipment and medical supplies, including more than 33 million surgical masks.
“We work with a range of suppliers and distributors, and we have robust processes in place for ensuring that the supplies that we receive meet all of the standards required,” said the office of Mrs. Anand.
In particular, the public health Agency of Canada “conducts rigorous tests on articles such as masks, prior to their distribution in the provinces and territories”.
The vast majority of the products received have met the standards of use of the agency, has added.
The office of Ms. Anand said that although Canada continues to receive large shipments of equipment for the protection of international manufacturers, it also receives orders from domestic manufacturers of gowns, face masks and hand sanitizer, among other products.
This includes an agreement with Medicom, be established in Pointe-Claire in the west island of Montreal, for the production of 20 million breathing masks N95 and 24 million surgical masks per year for the next 10 years, starting this summer.