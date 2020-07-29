The federal government, to discuss quarantine with the CFL
The LCF has approved a plan for city-to-pole to Winnipeg to hold a possible season shortened.
The director of the public Health agency of Canada Dr. Theresa Tam, said that the federal government is in discussion with the leaders of the canadian football League about the rules of quarantine for its us players, which would be similar to those adopted by the national hockey League.
Dr. Tam said Tuesday that the protocols put in place by the NHL, including on whole teams putting it together in quarantine, are discussed with the CFL, although it is not known at what stage these discussions are made.
The federal government has approved a quarantine by cohort for the NHL teams entering Canada to resume the season in the cities-centres of Edmonton and Toronto during the pandemic COVID-19. The teams are isolated from the population in bubbles. The players can place themselves in quarantine in groups instead of having to bend to the quarantine of 14 days is required for all those across the canadian border.
According to the manitoba government, the players and members of the staff of the CFL will end up in bubbles made up of hotels, training pitches and a stadium. The players should be isolated for 14 days before their departure to Winnipeg, where they will be tested for the coronavirus before submitting to a new forty seven days.
The plan of quarantine is not the only obstacle that the CFL needs to overcome. The league shall ensure the financial support of the federal government, and it must agree to a collective agreement as amended with its players so that a season shortened to take place.