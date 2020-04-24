The Festival de Cannes seeks a solution for its 73rd edition
The Festival de Cannes will take place not as usual in the city in the south of France
14 April 2020 12h19
Updated at 22h52
Share
The Festival de Cannes seeks a solution for its 73rd edition
Eric Moreault
The Sun
Share
The Festival de Cannes seeks a solution for its 73rd edition. The Festival of the Cane should give up, to present its 73rd edition, originally scheduled from 12 to 23 may, and then postponed to the end of June, beginning of July, after the ban by the French State of events in the “large public” by mid-July. An ad that triggered a cascade of cancellations : Avignon, Eurockéennes, Francofolies… But the prestigious film festival has not yet launched the towel, working to bring the film to Cannes 2020 one way or another.
The Cannes will take place not as usual in the city in the south of France.
But in what form exactly ? This is not very clear from reading the press release issued on Tuesday by management.
“We started [Monday] night of many consultations in the professional environment in France and abroad. They agree on the fact that the Cannes film Festival, which is an essential instrument of support to the film industry, must continue to investigate all of the contingencies to support the year in cinema by be films of Cannes 2020 one way or another.”
Nevertheless, the Cannes film Festival hope
to be able to know quickly
“the forms that could take this Cannes 2020”.
The general delegate, Thierry Frémaux, had swept the last week the idea of a digital festival in an interview with Variety : “For Cannes, its soul, its history, its impact, it is a model that could not walk.”