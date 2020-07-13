The Festival de Tadoussac will offer outdoor shows in August
The Festival de la chanson de Tadoussac has been able to hold its annual edition in June? That’s not a problem, his team will propose outdoor shows in August, in unusual venues in the beautiful village north of the coastal area. Geneviève Jodoin, Natasha Kanapé, and Saratoga, among others, will be part of the programming.
It is a dozen concerts that will take place on-site. The event will take place outdoors, in the formula, intimate and in places completely re-imagined for the occasion. The locations of performances and the shows that will be added to this series will be announced shortly on the social networks of the Festival.