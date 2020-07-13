The Festival de Tadoussac will offer outdoor shows in August

The Festival de la chanson de Tadoussac suggest outdoor shows in August, in unusual venues in the beautiful village north of the coastal area.

13 July 2020 11: 03

Updated at 13h21

Eric Moreault

The Sun

The Festival de la chanson de Tadoussac has been able to hold its annual edition in June? That’s not a problem, his team will propose outdoor shows in August, in unusual venues in the beautiful village north of the coastal area. Geneviève Jodoin, Natasha Kanapé, and Saratoga, among others, will be part of the programming.

It is a dozen concerts that will take place on-site. The event will take place outdoors, in the formula, intimate and in places completely re-imagined for the occasion. The locations of performances and the shows that will be added to this series will be announced shortly on the social networks of the Festival.

Geneviève Jodoin is part of the artists who will perform on the outside.

“The whole team has rolled up sleeves to offer a whole new experience of entertainment, always in the spirit, intimate and friendly that characterizes us”, pointed out Julien Pinardon, general manager of the Festival.

Tickets, at a cost of $ 20, will go on sale on the Festival’s website beginning Tuesday, July 21.

In addition, we will also propose this month a podcast in four episodes on the 37 year history of the Festival. It will be offered on the platforms of the Festival as well as on radio CHYZ FM and CHOQ.

