The Festival du nouveau cinéma de Montréal will take place online and classroom
The Festival du nouveau cinéma de Montréal, which had its first edition in 1971, prides itself on always “keeping an eye on the future,” and to have DNA connected to the new media.
7 July 2020 12h42
Yves Bergeras
The 49th edition of the Festival du nouveau cinéma de Montréal (FNC), scheduled from 7 to 18 October 2020, will take a hybrid form, with a diffusion line, with offerings in the dining room.
The FNC will be the “first film festival, montreal to re-enter the room of cinema”, will be looking forward to its organizers.
The complete program will not be unveiled until late September, but some films will be “exceptionally” accessible on the online platform Festival Scope, this year, said Tuesday the director of the festival, in a press release.
“The crossing of this line will allow to reach new audiences beyond the geographical limitations, which aligns perfectly with the mission of the FNC : make it more accessible to the auteur cinema international and national”, states the festival.
“The current situation becomes an opportunity to explore new avenues in technology, and innovative”, adds the document.
In regard to the broadcast room, the FNC believes that “the collective experience of the discovery of a work on the big screen is unique and precious”. Also, the ferstival montreal is pleased to succeed in providing “large projections physical in a majestic hall”, while respecting the measures of social distancing and sanitary protocols.
“In this context of crisis that the film industry is very badly affected”, the FNC says it is also “eager to maintain an active role” in disseminating the works and supporting the creators from quebec and canada.
Recognized for “the boldness and quality of its programming”, the FNC claims to be the “most important international film festival of ota in Quebec and the oldest in Canada.”
Call for projects
Thus, in order to “boost the industry and support projects at different stages”, the FNC launches two calls for projects targeted : the First Cut Lab FNC Montreal, for projects in post-production, and the Pitch first works, intended to support the development projects.
Netflix is a partner of both of these initiatives support the creation, states the press release.
The first is a “coaching program is designed for canadian feature films of fiction to the stage of the assembly”. The objective of this coaching program virtual is to”exploit the full artistic potential of the assemblies selected”, in order to promote the sale, distribution, and selection in festivals.
“Through this new initiative, the Festival du nouveau cinéma de Montréal is pleased to be able to provide support to the directors and the directors whose films have been blocked at the stage of post-production by the crisis of the COVID-19 “, recounts the director-general of the FNC, Nicolas Girard Deltruc.
As regards the second, Netflix will offer a scholarship of 10 000 $ CA at the end of a session, virtual pitch in front of jury, scheduled for this fall.
The call for projects is open until 20 July 2020 for the First Cut Lab FNC, and up to August 10, 2020 for the Pitch. The modalities for the participation are to be found on the website of the FNC.