The festival mémoire et racines unveils its virtual programming
The troop trad of St-Élie-de-Caxton, The Tireux d Roches
Share
7 July 2020 13: 24
Share
The festival mémoire et racines unveils its virtual programming
Yves Bergeras
The Right
The Festival mémoire et Racines (FMR) has unveiled Tuesday, July 7, the full program of “Vigils FMR”, the initiative of digital broadcasting, which will allow fans of Trad to feed their passion in a virtual way.
From 22 to 26 July, the Vigils will be on Facebook in the form of 22 shows and music workshops, storytelling and dance.
These shows and workshops, virtual will be broadcast free of charge from 19 h to 21 h on the page Facebook of Memory and Roots.
From 22 to 24 July, we will be able to enjoy musical performances by Stephen Faulkner, Michael Jerome Browne, the Duo Beaudry-Prud’homme, on The Drivers feet, Wake up ! and Gen and Marcus.
On July 25 and 26, the Vigils, “will take a sharp turn for the more family”, over young audiences and interactive workshops of initiation to the music, dance and traditional arts.
Saturday, July 25, the family component will be led by Élise Guay and Martin Aucoin (the musical tale of The violin’s curse), the calleur Jean-François Berthiaume, Hélène Clément, Stéphanie Lépine, the trio’s Tales of Normanville, the trio Grosse Isle, the vocal quintet Music for Mouths, and, in the evening, the group Les Tireux d Roches.
Sunday, July 26th, the interactive show It is fun to meet ? (Mélanie Boucher and Philippe Jetté), the storytelling Karine Echaquan and Eveline Ménard, an introduction to the gigue enlivened by Mélissandre T-B, and a workshop for jigging given by Josianne Hébert.
The festivities will close in the company of the métis artist Moe Clark, of the Canadian-Mexican Mamselle Ruiz and the group to montreal’s MAZ and the Yves Lambert Trio !
The Vigils FMR “will be truly ephemeral, say the organisers, remembering that it will be live broadcasts, that are not intended to be displayed on the platform Facebook.
The various benefits will be received in the facilities at the cultural Café la Chasse-galerie in Lavaltrie.
To learn more about the artists and see the full schedule of benefits virtual, it is enough to visit the site of Memory and roots.