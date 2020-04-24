The festival of cinema of Venice confirms its held in September
The festival of cinema of Venice will take place in September, despite the pandemic.
VENICE — The festival of cinema of Venice confirmed Monday the held its 77th edition of the 2nd to the 12th of September, in spite of the pandemic of coronavirus that has resulted in the cancellation or postponement of many festivals.
“The new calendar (…) is the following: from 2 to 12 September, the 77th Mostra Film directed by Alberto Barbera, announced in a press release, the Venice Biennial, the institution which hosts the oldest film festival in the world. The 17th Biennale of architecture, presided over by Hashim Sarkis, will be held from 29 August to 29 November.
In an interview Wednesday with the journal Variety, the general delegate of the Cannes film festival Thierry Frémaux had told her to think of an alliance with the Venice film Festival, while the parallel sections of the rendez-vous in cannes have thrown in the towel Wednesday because of the health crisis.
“Like every year, I talk a lot to Alberto Barbera, who is also worried, of course. Since the beginning of the crisis, we issued an opportunity to bring us closer together if Cannes is cancelled,” he stated, in particular.
The president of the Venice Biennale, Roberto Cicutto, quoted Monday by the daily newspaper Il Corriere della sera, referred to the hypothesis of a collaboration between the two festivals: “With Cannes everything is possible and everything can be considered, but I find it disconcerting that Thierry Frémaux says, he continues to study (assumptions) and does not say what he wants to do (…) there is no assumption (of collaboration) to this day.”
Because they can be postponed to the end of June-beginning of July, the French authorities have decided to ban the festivals until mid-July at least, because of the crisis of the coronavirus, Cannes announced on Tuesday that his publishing 2020 could take of new “forms”.