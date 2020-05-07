The Festival of short films from the EU will be held online in may
The short film belgian <em>The Lion and the monkey.</em>
May 7, 2020 17h24
Yves Bergeras
The seventh edition of the Festival of short films from the european Union (FCMUE) will be held online from 14 to 21 may.
The event, free of charge, presents a selection of short films made in the four corners of the european Union (EU).
This trip through Europe – but in the comfort of one’s home – is in 22 steps, for the 22 short films submitted from 22 countries.
The programming is broken down into three thematic groupings revealed on may 6: Well, adjusted; We don’t need that love; and The present time, with the passing of time.
The films will be posted on the website of the canadian film Institute (ICF), where you can also download the brochure containing the full program.
These short films are presented in original language with sub-titles in English. Their contents are not suitable for children, remember carefully the organization dedicated to the diffusion film.
On the side of the French-speaking countries, Belgium offers, however, the animation film for the general public (and without words) The Lion and the monkey. Signed Benoit Feroumont, this story of an improbable friendship between the two animals in the title, is also a parable on the dangers of fire.
The short-proposed by France, the kings of The demons of the wind, is signed Clemence Poesy. We discover, on the evening of 31 December, the emergency room, the encounter between an internal edge of burn-out and a patient’s disturbed, that comes to a crisis psychotic.
These two movies fit within the program Well, adjusted.