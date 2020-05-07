The Festival of short films from the EU will be held online in may

| May 7, 2020 | Enterteiment | No Comments

Le Festival du court-métrage de l’UE se tiendra en ligne, en mai

Le Festival du court-métrage de l’UE se tiendra en ligne, en mai

The short film belgian <em>The Lion and the monkey.</em>

Share

May 7, 2020 17h24

Share

The Festival of short films from the EU will be held online in may

Le Festival du court-métrage de l’UE se tiendra en ligne, en mai

Le Festival du court-métrage de l’UE se tiendra en ligne, en mai

Yves Bergeras

The Right

The seventh edition of the Festival of short films from the european Union (FCMUE) will be held online from 14 to 21 may.

The event, free of charge, presents a selection of short films made in the four corners of the european Union (EU).

This trip through Europe – but in the comfort of one’s home – is in 22 steps, for the 22 short films submitted from 22 countries.

The programming is broken down into three thematic groupings revealed on may 6: Well, adjusted; We don’t need that love; and The present time, with the passing of time.

The films will be posted on the website of the canadian film Institute (ICF), where you can also download the brochure containing the full program.

These short films are presented in original language with sub-titles in English. Their contents are not suitable for children, remember carefully the organization dedicated to the diffusion film.

On the side of the French-speaking countries, Belgium offers, however, the animation film for the general public (and without words) The Lion and the monkey. Signed Benoit Feroumont, this story of an improbable friendship between the two animals in the title, is also a parable on the dangers of fire.

The short-proposed by France, the kings of The demons of the wind, is signed Clemence Poesy. We discover, on the evening of 31 December, the emergency room, the encounter between an internal edge of burn-out and a patient’s disturbed, that comes to a crisis psychotic.

These two movies fit within the program Well, adjusted.

Le Festival du court-métrage de l’UE se tiendra en ligne, en mai

An image from the short film the kings of The demons of the wind, of the French Clémence Poesy.

Courtesy

Resilience

“We look forward to delivering to an audience even larger the chance to see these movies and take a break from what you usually find online”, said the director-general of the ICF, Tom McSorley.

Overseen by the ICF, the Festival is the fruit of a collaboration between the embassies of the member States of the european Union and various european cultural institutes.

At the time it was held at the arts Court in Ottawa, “the event was a packed room every time”, said Mr. McSorley.

Brice of Schietere, Charge d’affaires of the EU in Canada, thanked the ICF and its partners have managed to “transform, in the space of a few weeks, a festival hall into a festival virtual”.

“We are deeply moved and grateful for this demonstration of solidarity and resilience in the face of adversity”, he commented.

The FCMUE – which is part of the Europe Day in Canada, celebrated on the 9th of may – will be presented from 14 to 21 may.

Tickets for viewing are available on the website of the canadian film Institute (cfi-icf.ca). These tickets are free, but you can choose the option to make a donation to the organization.

Le Soleil

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

magictr

Add a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *