The festivals will erupt in the Gaspé
On 2 August, in the evening, the Festival Blue Blue will host Klo Pelgag on the bench for Carleton-sur-Mer.
30 July 2020 20: 13
Simon Carmichael
Initiative of journalism-local – The Sun
Several were waiting, and it finally seems to have reached the Gaspé peninsula : the déconfinement cultural is there. The cultural life in the gaspé, which is normally punctuated by the festivals, is some of his pace through the authorization of the gatherings of 250 people.
The cultural space of the Gaspésie does not let himself be bothered by the pandemic and innovates in order to offer performances in spite of the current context. Over the next few weeks, performances will resume of the most beautiful in the peninsula.
The Festival en chanson de Petite-Vallée, the body Musique du bout du monde, Gaspé, as well as the Festival Blue Blue, of Carleton-sur-Mer, all three established shows, more original than the others in order to disseminate the culture, while respecting the measures of the public health.
“One thing is certain, it has been able to develop our agility as an organizer of events,” believes the director of communications and assistant to the artistic director of Village en chanson de Petite-Vallée, Marc-Antoine Dufresne.
On 2 August, tourists and residents will have the opportunity to attend two shows completely different. First of all, the sunrise, the festival Petite-Vallée will be presenting “Marc Hervieux at the crack of dawn” to the rest of the Cap-Barré syndrome, a magnificent belvedere overlooking the village of Grande-Vallée. The show will take place at 16: 30 and is free. In the evening, the Festival Blue Blue will host Klo Pelgag on the bench for Carleton-sur-Mer.
“More intimate”
A few days later, on 6 August, the festival en chanson de Petite-Vallée will return to her mission of presenting emerging artists and will receive, among others, Lou-Adriane Cassidy, Ariane Roy, Thierry Larose and Valencia in a show that will take place on the gallery of a “pioneer festival”, Denise Lebreux. “It’s part of the DNA of Petite-Vallée in the last 40 years to host, but mainly to accompany the succession,” said Mr. Dufresne.
Follow, the 9 August, a presentation in the forest of the group soul and funk Clay and Friends in Gaspe. The show, organised by Music of the End of the World, will take place a few kilometres away on the city center in order to receive the 250 spectators while respecting the separation physical.
“The current environment allows us to offer a more intimate, close to nature, which we are particularly excited,” notes the director-general of Music for the End of the World, Steve Pontbriand.
The band Clay and Friends, which was named revelation Radio-Canada in 2020, would close the festival this year if he had indeed taken place.