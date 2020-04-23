The Festivent cancelled, the ComediHa deferred
The Festivent is carried over in 2021.
10 April, 2020 16: 20
Updated at 17h37
Eric Moreault
The Sun
The Festivent of Lévis, and the Great Feasts of Rimouski had little choice to postpone their publishing 2020 after the government of Quebec had asked for Friday the cancellation of all events with gatherings of up to 31 August next.
It is the “heart full of emotions” as the direction of the Festivent shared his decision. “For the last 38 years, we put all of our heart, so that the first hot air balloon festival in Canada is at the height of your expectations. However, we prefer by far to find yourself in health in our next edition.”
Those who obtained a pass will be refunded to the credit card used. The Festivent 2021 will be held from 4 to 8 August.
ComediHa Fest
The ComediHa Fest Quebec, which was to take place from the 12th to the 23rd of August, we are not talking about cancellation, but a postponement to a later date, says the director of communications, Jolyane Pronovost. This indicates that several scenarios are currently being investigated by the organization, which will announce its colours next Thursday.
In addition to the galas and animated by P. A. Méthot, Jérémy Demay, Cathy Gauthier, Marc Dupré, Fabien Cloutier, and the duo of Jean-Michel Anctil and Véronique Claveau, the rendez-vous comedy was not yet known. We are assured on the side of the ComediHa that this will not only be the gala ticket that will be deferred and that the lovers of humour will be entitled to a “real festival”.
The Great Feasts
“We live in a time, out of the ordinary. For several years, we offer live entertainment and happiness to people. This year will be different, but we will come back even stronger in 2021, that is a promise! ” argued Sebastien noel, the director general of the Great Feasts TELUS , by way of a press release. The next edition will take place from 5 to 8 August 2021. With Geneviève Bouchard