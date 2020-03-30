The fight against space threat: NASA will begin to redirect asteroids
March 30, 2020 | Techno | No Comments|
National aerospace Agency of the USA will launch a test mission Double Asteroid Redirection Test.
According to them, the trials will be conducted on the meteor system Didymos.
It is known that the beginning of the mission is determined by 22 July 2021.
It is noted that the main purpose of the test is the deviation of the theoretical cosmic threat from the Ground is the use of kinetic impact by a meteorite.