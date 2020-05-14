The fight against the COVID-19, a brake in the battle against superbugs?
May 14, 2020
The fight against the COVID-19, a brake in the battle against superbugs?
Laura Osman
The canadian Press
OTTAWA – The abundant use of sanitizing agents and disinfectant for the hands is crucial in the fight against the COVID-19, but it could affect the battle of Canada against the superbugs.
Microbiologists say that the organisms resistant to antimicrobials, or “superbugs” represent a pandemic on the same scale as the COVID-19, but which occur on a much longer period of time.
Antimicrobial resistance has been directly responsible for 5400 deaths in 2018, according to a recent report by the Council of canadian academies.
If nothing is done, by 2050, there could be up to 140,000 preventable deaths, and health care costs in Canada associated with antimicrobial resistance could reach $ 8 billion per year.
This is why some of the images of the pandemic COVID-19 have been so troubling to Dr. Lori Burrows, a professor of biochemical sciences at McMaster University.
“I was a little freaked out seeing the water trucks spray the disinfectant on the street in some countries”, she entrusted. “This seems to me a little excessive.”
Some experts worry that even as measures that are strictly necessary to destroy the new coronavirus linked to the COVID-19 could ensure that certain bacteria become more resistant.
The government was expected to publish its canada-wide action plan to combat antimicrobial resistance this year.
The minister of Health, Patty Hajdu, has been queried on the plan to the health committee of the House of commons at the beginning of march, before the pandemic COVID-19 does not strike at the very heart of Canada.
“We are committed to use antimicrobials in a responsible manner”, she told the committee. “As you know, however, there is currently a sharp increase in (use of) hand sanitizer, which does not help us in the work we are doing to reduce the use of things that contribute to the growth of antimicrobial.”
Although washing hands with soap or disinfectant in alcohol base, has no known effect on the superbugs, other types of sanitizing agents and disinfectants may help create bacteria that are resistant to antimicrobials.
The use of drugs during the pandemic could also have an effect, said Dr. Gerry Wright, director of the Institute, Michael G. DeGroote for infectious disease research at McMaster University.
“Every time we are faced with an increase in infections of the type that we find with the COVID-19 (…), we run the risk of bacterial infections at the same time”, noted Mr. Wright.
Secondary bacterial infections are common in patients with severe symptoms of the upper respiratory tract, he said, which led the doctors to prescribe antibiotics. And the increased use of antibiotics leads to increased resistance to antimicrobials.
It is not known if the use of antibiotics in the general public has increased or decreased during the pandemic, because Canada does not collect data in real-time.
It could be that people are less likely to seek medical care of any kind, but an increase in virtual visits to the doctor could also lead them to prescribe antibiotics without testing first, the bacterial infections, said Dr. Andrew Morris, medical director for the program management of antimicrobial Sinai Health System-University Health Network.
We will not know before the end of the pandemic, he stressed.
However, it seems that more and more people take untested drugs to combat the COVID-19, in particular south of the border, where president Donald Trump has advocated for the precautionary use of certain drugs.
“We have, in fact, doctors and patients who claim the drug, so that we don’t even know if the medication helps,” said Mr. Morris.
“It really made us step back, because we say for a very long time that antimicrobials should be used when we know that they help. They should not be used in large-scale and indiscriminate.”
Just like the new coronavirus, superbugs know no borders and can travel the world at an incredible speed, which makes Canada vulnerable to the actions of people elsewhere in the world.
What’s more, few pharmaceutical companies are investing in new antibiotics because they are not as cost effective as the medication prescribed on an ongoing basis.
The experts said that the new plan Canada to combat the problem will have to come up with the money for increased surveillance, data collection and research if you want to make a difference in this second, but potentially just as deadly, pandemic.